Blue Jackets try to break home skid in matchup with the Maple Leafs

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets are looking to end their three-game home slide with a victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Columbus has a 7-9-3 record in home games and an 11-17-6 record overall. The Blue Jackets have gone 5-6-4 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Toronto is 16-8-6 overall and 7-3-4 on the road. The Maple Leafs have scored 107 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank seventh in league play.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Blue Jackets won the last matchup 6-5 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Werenski has scored one goal with 24 assists for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

William Nylander has 15 goals and 27 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has scored 12 goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 5-2-3, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Nick Blankenburg: day to day (upper-body), Patrik Laine: out (clavicle fracture), Boone Jenner: out (jaw), Jack Roslovic: out (ankle), Damon Severson: out (oblique), Adam Boqvist: out (shoulder).

Maple Leafs: John Klingberg: out for season (hip), Mark Giordano: out (finger), Matt Murray: out (hip), Joseph Woll: out (ankle), Jake Muzzin: out for season (back).

