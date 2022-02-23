Blue Jackets top Toronto 4-3 on Laine OT goal

Matthews gave Toronto the lead again at 15:23 with his team-leading 34th goal and 61st point of the season, off a feed from David Kampf that caught a reaching Berube looking.
Boqvist made it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 1:05 of the third, taking a feed from Berube and skating through a pair of Maple Leafs defenders and giving Berube the first point of his NHL career.
Gaunce then grabbed a blueline turnover and raced the length of the ice to score for the second straight game and make it 3-2 at 7:13 of the third.
Spezza tied the game 3-3 with 2:06 remaining and Toronto with an extra skater.
UP NEXT
Maple Leafs: Host Minnesota Thursday night.
Blue Jackets: At Florida Thursday night.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Caption
Toronto Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Toronto Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Columbus Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek, left, tries to control the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Columbus Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek, left, tries to control the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Columbus Blue Jackets' Max Domi, left, and Toronto Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Columbus Blue Jackets' Max Domi, left, and Toronto Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Toronto Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Toronto Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Toronto Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev, right, carries the puck across the blue line as Columbus Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan, left, and Gavin Bayreuther defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Toronto Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev, right, carries the puck across the blue line as Columbus Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan, left, and Gavin Bayreuther defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Toronto Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting, right, scores a goal against Columbus Blue Jackets' J-F Berube during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Toronto Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting, right, scores a goal against Columbus Blue Jackets' J-F Berube during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Toronto Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting, left, celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with Auston Matthews during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Caption
Toronto Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting, left, celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with Auston Matthews during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Credit: Jay LaPrete
Credit: Jay LaPrete