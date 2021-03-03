Blue Jackets top Red Wings 4-1, snap five-game losing streak

Atkinson got a short-handed goal at 7:44 of the first period after the Blue Jackets were penalized for having too many men on the ice. He took the puck all the way from the Detroit zone and rifled a slap shot in off the post for his fourth goal this season against the man advantage.

Mantha tied the game with a power-play goal late in the first, beating Korpisalo with a wrist shot from the slot. But that would be it for the Red Wings.

Columbus grabbed the lead back in the second when Nash snapped a shot past Bernier's glove. Roslovic got another on the power play, deflecting a Zach Weresnki long shot, and Jenner put the Blue Jackets up 4-1 with a wrist shot from the right circle late in the second.

Columbus outshot Detroit 36-20 and had a 60-38 advantage in shot attempts.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Plays at Carolina on Thursday before going home for six games.

Blue Jackets: Begins a two-game series at Dallas on Thursday night.

Columbus Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier, left, carries the puck up ice as Detroit Red Wings' Adam Erne defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Detroit Red Wings' Robby Fabbri, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Seth Jones fight for a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Columbus Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Columbus Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo, left, makes a save as teammate David Savard, center, and Detroit Red Wings' Luke Glendening fight for position during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete