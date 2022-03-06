Blue Jackets to host Matthews and the Maple Leafs

In their last meeting on Feb. 22, Columbus won 4-3. Patrik Laine recorded a team-high 2 points for the Blue Jackets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 44 points, scoring 23 goals and adding 21 assists. Laine has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 39 goals and has 70 points. Mitch Marner has five goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-3-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with an .879 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Brendan Gaunce: day to day (upper body).

Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: day to day (illness), Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper-body).

