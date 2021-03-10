Blue Jackets to host Huberdeau and the Panthers

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Jones leads the Blue Jackets with 12 assists and has 13 points this season. Cam Atkinson has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 10 goals and has 30 points. Aaron Ekblad has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Panthers: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (lower body), Anton Stralman: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.