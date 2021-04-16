Blue Jackets take on the Stars on 4-game skid

The Blue Jackets are 15-21-9 against opponents in the Central Division. Columbus averages just 2.8 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Nathan Gerbe leads them averaging 1.0.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 22 assists and has 39 points this season. Roope Hintz has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 32 points, scoring 14 goals and collecting 18 assists. Jack Roslovic has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-2-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Joel Hanley: day to day (lower body), Andrej Sekera: day to day (lower body).

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.