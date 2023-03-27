X

Blue Jackets take on the Rangers in Metropolitan Division play

news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
The New York Rangers host the Columbus Blue Jackets in a matchup of Metropolitan Division squads

Columbus Blue Jackets (23-42-7, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (43-20-10, third in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in a matchup of Metropolitan Division teams.

New York has a 12-8-2 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 43-20-10 record overall. The Rangers have a 37-5-1 record when scoring at least three goals.

Columbus has a 6-12-3 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 23-42-7 record overall. The Blue Jackets have a 23-8-4 record when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season. The Blue Jackets won 5-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has 24 goals and 58 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has five goals over the past 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has scored 18 goals with 49 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kent Johnson has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 8-1-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while giving up 5.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Blue Jackets: Mathieu Olivier: day to day (lower body), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (triceps), Elvis Merzlikins: out (personal), Erik Gudbranson: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Ross, Edgewood school district voters face levy votes in May: Here’s...
2
Householder guilty of corruption: Here’s what local lawmakers say...
3
McCrabb: Local teen with cancer gets wish, will head to Disney World
4
PITMAN: ‘Heroes of Character’ provides important community recognition
5
Two Butler County men killed in Monroe crash
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top