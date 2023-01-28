Blue Jackets take on the Kraken following Marchenko's 2-goal game

Columbus has a 15-30-3 record overall and a 4-16-2 record in road games. The Blue Jackets have a 15-7-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Burakovsky has scored 13 goals with 26 assists for the Kraken. Yanni Gourde has one goal and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has 13 goals and 34 assists for the Blue Jackets. Marchenko has five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Jaden Schwartz: day to day (undisclosed), Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), Justin Schultz: out (undisclosed).

Blue Jackets: Gustav Nyquist: out (upper body), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Carson Meyer: out (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder).

