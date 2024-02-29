Blue Jackets take on the Hurricanes in division play

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -248, Blue Jackets +201; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes face the Columbus Blue Jackets for a matchup within the Metropolitan Division Thursday.

Columbus is 4-11-3 against the Metropolitan Division and 19-29-10 overall. The Blue Jackets have a 6-6-9 record in games decided by a goal.

Carolina has a 10-3-3 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 35-18-6 record overall. The Hurricanes have a 15-6-2 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

The teams square off Thursday for the second time this season. The Hurricanes won the previous meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone Jenner has 18 goals and eight assists for the Blue Jackets. Dmitri Voronkov has scored five goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

Martin Necas has 18 goals and 24 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (collarbone), Alexandre Texier: day to day (illness), Adam Fantilli: out (leg).

Hurricanes: Antti Raanta: out (lower body), Frederik Andersen: out (blood clotting).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.