Blue Jackets take on the Hurricanes after Johnson's 2-goal game

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Carolina Hurricanes after Kent Johnson scored two goals in the Blue Jackets' 7-6 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Columbus is 8-9-2 overall and 2-1-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Blue Jackets have a 1-2-2 record in games decided by a goal.

Carolina has a 14-5 record overall and a 6-1-0 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Hurricanes have a 5-1-0 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Werenski has six goals and 13 assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has scored goals over the past 10 games.

Martin Necas has 11 goals and 20 assists for the Hurricanes. Jackson Blake has scored goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.4 assists, three penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.