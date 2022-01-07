Blue Jackets take on the Devils on 3-game skid

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakub Voracek leads the Blue Jackets with 22 assists and has 23 points this season. Alexandre Texier has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Bratt leads the Devils with 22 total assists and has 32 points. Jack Hughes has eight assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Devils: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .868 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Daniil Tarasov: day to day (lower body), Gavin Bayreuther: out (covid-19), Zach Werenski: out (health and safety protocols), Alexandre Texier: day to day (illness).

Devils: Pavel Zacha: out (health and safety protocols), Yegor Sharangovich: out (health and safety protocols), Andreas Johnsson: out (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.