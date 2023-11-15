Blue Jackets take on the Coyotes on losing streak

Arizona Coyotes (7-6-2, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (4-8-4, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets look to break their six-game slide when they take on the Arizona Coyotes.

Columbus has a 3-5-1 record at home and a 4-8-4 record overall. The Blue Jackets have gone 1-2-2 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Arizona has a 3-4-2 record in road games and a 7-6-2 record overall. The Coyotes have given up 46 goals while scoring 50 for a +4 scoring differential.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone Jenner has seven goals and two assists for the Blue Jackets. Erik Gudbranson has one goal and six assists over the past 10 games.

Lawson Crouse has scored six goals with three assists for the Coyotes. Michael Carcone has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 1-6-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Coyotes: 4-4-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, five penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Jack Roslovic: out (ankle), Daniil Tarasov: out (undisclosed).

Coyotes: Bryan Little: out for season (upper body), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Jack McBain: out (lower body), Travis Dermott: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.