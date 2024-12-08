Blue Jackets take losing streak into matchup with the Jets

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -187, Blue Jackets +155; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets look to end their three-game losing streak with a victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

Winnipeg has a 9-2-0 record at home and a 20-8 record overall. The Jets have scored 102 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank third in the league.

Columbus is 11-12-3 overall and 3-9-2 on the road. The Blue Jackets have gone 5-2-1 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Sunday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Jets won 6-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Vilardi has scored 11 goals with nine assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Sean Monahan has eight goals and 14 assists for the Blue Jackets. Zachary Werenski has four goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, 5.1 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

