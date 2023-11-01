Blue Jackets take losing streak into home matchup with the Lightning

The Columbus Blue Jackets aim to end their four-game skid when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning
news
By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago
X

Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-4-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Tampa Bay Lightning after losing four games in a row.

Columbus went 25-48-9 overall and 16-23-2 at home a season ago. The Blue Jackets scored 213 total goals last season, with 41 power-play goals and five shorthanded goals.

Tampa Bay went 46-30-6 overall and 20-23-1 on the road last season. The Lightning scored 280 total goals last season (3.4 per game on 32.0 shots per game).

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (upper body), Daniil Tarasov: out (undisclosed).

Lightning: Tyler Motte: out (upper body), Andrei Vasilevskiy: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
ELECTION 2023: Six candidates vying for two seats on Middletown City...
2
Butler Tech-Edgewood instructor earns award for work with students who...
3
Ohio barns show quilt square artwork: Three are in Deerfield Twp.
4
Man critical after lawnmower overturns, falls into pond at Fairfield...
5
Bricks & Minifigs franchise opens in region, wants customers to use...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top