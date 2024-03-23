Blue Jackets take losing streak into game against the Golden Knights

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -314, Blue Jackets +249; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets aim to break a three-game losing streak with a victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas has a 22-11-2 record at home and a 37-25-7 record overall. The Golden Knights have a 33-8-5 record in games they score at least three goals.

Columbus is 23-35-12 overall and 10-17-7 on the road. The Blue Jackets have a 12-15-5 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jackets won 6-3 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault has 38 goals and 22 assists for the Golden Knights. William Karlsson has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has 11 goals and 41 assists for the Blue Jackets. Alexander Nylander has scored seven goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Mark Stone: out (upper body), Tomas Hertl: out (lower body), Alex Pietrangelo: day to day (illness).

Blue Jackets: Justin Danforth: out (concussion), Yegor Chinakhov: day to day (upper-body), Sean Kuraly: out (lower body), Kent Johnson: out for season (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (collarbone), Adam Boqvist: day to day (upper-body), Adam Fantilli: out (leg), Zach Werenski: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.