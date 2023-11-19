Blue Jackets take 8-game losing streak into matchup with the Flyers

Columbus Blue Jackets (4-10-4, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (9-7-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Flyers -154, Blue Jackets +128; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets, on an eight-game losing streak, take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Philadelphia has a 9-7-1 record overall and a 2-1-0 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Flyers have allowed 50 goals while scoring 55 for a +5 scoring differential.

Columbus is 4-10-4 overall with a 1-5-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Blue Jackets have gone 1-4-3 in games decided by a single goal.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. The Flyers won 4-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Couturier has four goals and nine assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Zachary Werenski has scored one goal with 10 assists for the Blue Jackets. Erik Gudbranson has one goal and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 1-7-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Felix Sandstrom: out (undisclosed), Ryan Ellis: out (lower body), Rasmus Ristolainen: out (lower-body).

Blue Jackets: Jack Roslovic: out (ankle), Daniil Tarasov: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.