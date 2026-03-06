Blue Jackets start NHL trade deadline day by acquiring Conor Garland from the Canucks

“Conor is a versatile player who brings great energy to the lineup every night,” Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said. “He has tremendous character, plays a reliable two-way game and will be an important part of our club now and in the future.”

Garland has seven goals and 19 assists for 26 points in 50 games this season. He's signed through 2032 at a salary cap hit of $6 million, a contract that begins in 2026-27.

The Blue Jackets moved one point back of the second and final wild-card spot in the East by beating back-to-back champion Florida on the eve of the deadline.

Garland was one of the top available players left on the market after a flurry of activity Thursday, which including Western Stanley Cup contenders Colorado, Dallas, Vegas and Minnesota all making a move.

The New York Rangers still have center Vincent Trocheck to potentially move before the deadline at 3 p.m. EST. After playing and beating Toronto on Thursday night, they agreed to trade Sam Carrick to Buffalo and still could have more to sell.

The Panthers also remain a team to watch in the final hours, sitting 10 points out of a playoff position with 20 games to play. Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is a pending free agent, though depth forward A.J. Greer appears more likely to get traded.

