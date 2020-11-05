Blue Jackets sign D Vladislav Gavrikov to 3-year contract

Gavrikov had five goals and 13 assists with 18 penalty minutes in 69 games with Columbus in 2019-20. He added a goal and a pair of assists in 10 playoff games.

Before making his NHL debut in the 2019 playoffs for Columbus, Gavrikov played in Europe's Kontinental Hockey League, where he logged 16 goals and 33 assists in 222 games.

The 6-3, 213-pounder was selected by the Blue Jackets in the sixth round of the 2015 draft.

Gavrikov has represented Russia at multiple international competitions, including the 2018 Olympics, where he picked up two goals and an assist in six games to help the Russian team win the gold medal.

