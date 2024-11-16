Blue Jackets rout the Penguins 6-2 to snap a 6-game skid

Anthony Beauvillier and Michael Bunting scored for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry, starting for the first time since Oct. 16, made 34 saves. The Penguins have lost five of six to fall to 6-10-3.

Sean Monahan got the 300th assist of his career on Voronkov's goal. He had two on the night. Merzlikins played the 200th game of his NHL career.

Takeaways

Penguins: Defensive issues that have plagued the Penguins continued against Columbus. Sidney Crosby had an assist, but didn't score and is still two goals short of 600 for his career.

Blue Jackets: The Blue Jackets scored at least three goals for the first time in seven games. They never trailed in beating a Metropolitan Division rival that has gotten the best of them more times than not.

Key moment

Voronkov got his second goal of the season and put the Blue Jackets up by two when he scored from the doorstep early in the third period.

Key stat

Fifteen Blue Jackets players had points.

Up next

Both teams will be back in action on Friday night, with the Penguins hosting San Jose, and the Blue Jackets at Montreal.

