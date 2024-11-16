Blue Jackets rout the Penguins 6-2 to snap a 6-game skid

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski, left, shoots the puck in front of Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jack St. Ivany during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski, left, shoots the puck in front of Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jack St. Ivany during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
By MITCH STACY – Associated Press
1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zac Werenski and Dmitri Voronkov each had a goal and an assist, Elvis Merzlikins made 23 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a six-game skid with a 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night.

Zach Aston-Reese, Mathieu Olivier, Damon Severson and Cole Sillinger also scored for the Blue Jackets. They improved to 6-8-2 with their first victory since Oct. 30.

Anthony Beauvillier and Michael Bunting scored for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry, starting for the first time since Oct. 16, made 34 saves. The Penguins have lost five of six to fall to 6-10-3.

Sean Monahan got the 300th assist of his career on Voronkov's goal. He had two on the night. Merzlikins played the 200th game of his NHL career.

Takeaways

Penguins: Defensive issues that have plagued the Penguins continued against Columbus. Sidney Crosby had an assist, but didn't score and is still two goals short of 600 for his career.

Blue Jackets: The Blue Jackets scored at least three goals for the first time in seven games. They never trailed in beating a Metropolitan Division rival that has gotten the best of them more times than not.

Key moment

Voronkov got his second goal of the season and put the Blue Jackets up by two when he scored from the doorstep early in the third period.

Key stat

Fifteen Blue Jackets players had points.

Up next

Both teams will be back in action on Friday night, with the Penguins hosting San Jose, and the Blue Jackets at Montreal.

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zachary Aston-Reese, left, works for the puck against Pittsburgh Penguins forward Noel Acciari during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby, right, collides with Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Gavin Bayreuther, center, and goalie Elvis Merzlikins during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Justin Danforth, left, reaches for the puck in front of Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ryan Graves, center, and defenseman Ryan Shea during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cole Sillinger, left, controls the puck in front of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Drew O'Connor, center, and forward Michael Bunting during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Anthony Beauvillier, left, controls the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kevin Labanc during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Michael Bunting, left, chases the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zachary Aston-Reese during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Gavin Bayreuther, left, controls the puck in front of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson, right, collides with Pittsburgh Penguins forward Drew O'Connor during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Rickard Rakell, left, passes the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Gavin Bayreuther during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

