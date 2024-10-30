Blue Jackets play the Islanders following Monahan's 2-goal showing

New York Islanders (3-4-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (4-3-1, in the Metropolitan Division)
Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -155, Blue Jackets +131; over/under is 6.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New York Islanders after Sean Monahan's two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers in the Blue Jackets' 6-1 win.
Columbus is 4-3-1 overall with a -- record in Metropolitan Division games. The Blue Jackets have given up 25 goals while scoring 33 for a +8 scoring differential.
New York is 1-0-0 against the Metropolitan Division and 3-4-2 overall. The Islanders have allowed 27 goals while scoring 21 for a -6 scoring differential.
Wednesday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.
INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.
Islanders: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.