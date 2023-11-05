Blue Jackets look to stop road losing streak, visit the Panthers

The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Florida Panthers looking to stop a three-game road slide
news
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
X

Columbus Blue Jackets (4-5-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (5-4-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets travel to the Florida Panthers looking to break a three-game road losing streak.

Florida has a 5-4-1 record overall and a 3-1-0 record on its home ice. The Panthers have a 4-2-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

Columbus went 25-48-9 overall and 9-25-7 on the road last season. The Blue Jackets had a -116 goal differential last season, scoring 213 goals while allowing 329.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksander Barkov Jr. has two goals and seven assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has two goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Boone Jenner has five goals and two assists for the Blue Jackets. Emil Bemstrom has scored three goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Sam Bennett: out (lower body), Aaron Ekblad: out (shoulder), Brandon Montour: out (shoulder).

Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (upper body), Daniil Tarasov: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

