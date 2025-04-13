Blue Jackets look to keep win streak going, visit the Capitals

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -171, Blue Jackets +143; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets will attempt to extend a three-game win streak with a victory against the Washington Capitals.

Washington is 50-20-9 overall and 16-7-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals are seventh in NHL play with 306 total penalties (averaging 3.9 per game).

Columbus is 37-33-9 overall with a 10-10-3 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Blue Jackets have a 17-8-2 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Sunday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jackets won the previous matchup 7-0. Adam Fantilli scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Strome has scored 26 goals with 51 assists for the Capitals. Alexander Ovechkin has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Kent Johnson has 22 goals and 32 assists for the Blue Jackets. Boone Jenner has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, five penalties and 17.6 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, six assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.