Blue Jackets look to keep win streak alive, visit the Flyers

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets will try to build upon a four-game win streak with a victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Philadelphia is 10-13-2 against the Metropolitan Division and 33-37-10 overall. The Flyers have given up 275 goals while scoring 228 for a -47 scoring differential.

Columbus is 11-10-3 against the Metropolitan Division and 38-33-9 overall. The Blue Jackets have a 17-8-2 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Tuesday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Blue Jackets won 3-2 in a shootout in the last meeting. Zachary Werenski led the Blue Jackets with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has 24 goals and 51 assists for the Flyers. Tyson Foerster has eight goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Kent Johnson has 22 goals and 33 assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.