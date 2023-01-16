Blue Jackets host the Rangers after Laine's hat trick

New York has a 24-13-7 record overall and a 5-6-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Rangers have an 11-3-1 record in games they convert at least one power play.

The matchup Monday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Blue Jackets won 5-1 in the previous meeting. Laine led the Blue Jackets with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has 12 goals and 29 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko has six goals over the last 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has scored 19 goals with 26 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-7-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.9 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Rangers: 6-2-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Carson Meyer: out (upper body), Daniil Tarasov: out (upper-body), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder).

Rangers: Artemi Panarin: day to day (illness), Ryan Lindgren: day to day (illness), Chris Kreider: day to day (upper-body), Vitali Kravtsov: day to day (illness), Julien Gauthier: out (upper body).

