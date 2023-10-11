Blue Jackets host the Flyers in season opener

The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Philadelphia Flyers for the season opener
news
By The Associated Press
3 minutes ago
X

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blue Jackets -134, Flyers +111; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Philadelphia Flyers for the season opener.

Columbus went 7-15-4 in Metropolitan Division games and had a 25-48-9 record overall last season. The Blue Jackets scored 213 goals while allowing 329 last season for a -116 goal differential.

Philadelphia went 31-38-13 overall and 7-13-6 in division play last season. The Flyers averaged 2.7 goals on 29.5 shots per game last season.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Jordan Dumais: out (undisclosed), Mathieu Olivier: out (undisclosed), Daniil Tarasov: out (undisclosed), Yegor Chinakhov: out (undisclosed).

Flyers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Miami grad’s film, featuring Hamilton actor, raises human trafficking...
2
Hamilton residence searched in response to neighborhood complaints...
3
60K people expected to visit this weekend’s Operation Pumpkin, which...
4
Former council members battle for Oxford Twp. trustee seat
5
Sonora restaurant is new in West Chester, offers menu of steak and...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top