Blue Jackets host the Ducks after overtime victory

Anaheim Ducks (1-4, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-2, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Blue Jackets beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4 in overtime.

Columbus had a 25-48-9 record overall and a 16-23-2 record at home last season. The Blue Jackets scored 213 goals while allowing 329 for a -116 goal differential last season.

Anaheim went 23-47-12 overall and 11-22-8 on the road last season. The Ducks gave up 4.1 goals per game while scoring 2.5 last season.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: day to day (upper body), Daniil Tarasov: out (undisclosed), Yegor Chinakhov: out (undisclosed).

Ducks: Brock McGinn: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Jamie Drysdale: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.