Blue Jackets host the Ducks after overtime victory

The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Anaheim Ducks after the Blue Jackets knocked off the Minnesota Wild 5-4 in overtime
news
By The Associated Press
58 minutes ago
X

Anaheim Ducks (1-4, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-2, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Blue Jackets beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4 in overtime.

Columbus had a 25-48-9 record overall and a 16-23-2 record at home last season. The Blue Jackets scored 213 goals while allowing 329 for a -116 goal differential last season.

Anaheim went 23-47-12 overall and 11-22-8 on the road last season. The Ducks gave up 4.1 goals per game while scoring 2.5 last season.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: day to day (upper body), Daniil Tarasov: out (undisclosed), Yegor Chinakhov: out (undisclosed).

Ducks: Brock McGinn: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Jamie Drysdale: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Middletown to spend more than $2M to demolish former paperboard
2
MetroParks wants feedback on undeveloped park
3
New York Times bestseller to speak at One City One Book Hamilton event
4
Behind the Gavel: Judge Noah Powers a Middletown native, former mayor...
5
Principal turned shoe salesman opening high-end sneaker boutique in...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top