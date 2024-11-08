Blue Jackets head into matchup against the Kings on losing streak

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets head into the matchup with the Los Angeles Kings as losers of three games in a row.

Los Angeles has a 3-1-1 record in home games and an 8-4-3 record overall. The Kings are sixth in NHL play with 49 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

Columbus is 1-2-2 on the road and 5-5-2 overall. The Blue Jackets have scored and given up 40 goals this season for an even scoring differential.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has scored seven goals with five assists for the Kings. Alex Laferriere has over the last 10 games.

Yegor Chinakhov has three goals and six assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.