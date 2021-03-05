Blue Jackets hang on to edge struggling Stars 3-2

Bjorkstrand converted a defensive zone turnover by Joel Kiviranta into the second goal at 2:23 of the third. Eric Robinson redirected a shot from Jenner with his skate blade at 4:05 of the third period to make it 3-0.

Heiskanen fired a wrist shot from near the blue line at 8:35 of the third for Dallas’ first goal since the second period of its 3-2 loss at Florida on Feb. 25 and his first of the season.

A little more than two minutes later, rookie Robertson collected a loose puck in the crease and scored his third of the season at 10:48.

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Savard (58), defenseman Gabriel Carlsson (53) and left wing Nick Foligno (71) celebrate a goal scored by Boone Jenner during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Thursday, March 4, 2021. Savard and Foligno were credited with the assists. Stars' Andrej Sekera skates to the bench after the play. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Dallas Stars left wing Joel Kiviranta (25) and defenseman John Klingberg (3) help goaltender Anton Khudobin, rear, defend against Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno (71) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Dallas Stars left wing Blake Comeau (15) has his shot deflected by Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez