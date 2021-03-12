X

Blue Jackets get D Lehtonen in trade with Maple Leafs

news | 30 minutes ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired defenseman Mikko Lehtonen from the Toronto Maple Leafs for goaltender Veini Vehvilainen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday acquired defenseman Mikko Lehtonen from the Toronto Maple Leafs for goaltender Veini Vehvilainen.

Lehtonen, a 27-year-old rookie, skated in his first NHL game on Jan. 18 against Winnipeg and earned his first career assist on Jan. 30 at Edmonton. He will join Columbus' taxi squad after securing a work visa and clearing COVID-19 quarantine.

The 24-year-old Vehvilainen made his NHL debut with the Blue Jackets on March 4 at Dallas, stopping three of four shots in 10:40 before going back to the team's American Hockey League affiliate in Cleveland, where he has played in 34 games.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.