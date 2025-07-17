Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov requests trade after misunderstandings with coach

"I had some misunderstandings with the coach during the season. Now I would be glad to have a trade," Chinakhov said in the post. "I would like to move to a different location. Will I return to Russia? As long as I can play in the NHL, I will keep developing here."

Dean Evason was in his first season as Blue Jackets coach this past season. Columbus went 40-33-9 and finished two points out a wild-card spot.

Babaev later posted that he has talked to the Blue Jackets front office about granting Chinakhov's request. Babaev added: “I understand that Yegor’s desire to be traded did not come out of nowhere.”

The Russian forward has been plagued by injuries in his four NHL seasons, including missing 40 games last season due to back injury. He had seven goals and 15 points in 30 games. He has one season remaining on his contract.

Chinakhov's best season was 2023-24, when he had 16 goals and 29 points in 53 games.

