Blue Jackets extend points streak to 5 games with a chippy 5-2 win over the Flames

Blake Coleman scored and Nazem Kadri added Calgary’s first power-play goal against Columbus since Nov. 2, 2019. Dustin Wolf made 29 saves and picked up an assist on Kadri’s goal.

The Flames (12-8-4) have lost three straight games overall and six in a row on the road.

Takeaways

Flames: In their first trip to Columbus since Johnny Gaudreau’s death, an emotional Flames team came out fighting — literally and figuratively — but could not match the Blue Jackets’ intensity or scoring.

Columbus: After a slow start in a loss Wednesday to Montreal, the Blue Jackets picked up their intensity from the opening drop and never looked back, scoring three unanswered goals.

Key Moment

Fantilli ended up in the penalty box at 2:47 of the third period after Merzlikins took a slashing penalty defending himself in the crease. Fantilli sprinted out of the box following Columbus’ successful kill and scored nine seconds later, restoring a three-goal lead.

Key Stat

Werenski has points in seven consecutive games. His eight goals tie him for first among NHL defensemen this season.

Up Next

The Flames visit Pittsburgh on Saturday, while the Blue Jackets travel to Chicago on Sunday.

