Blue Jackets extend point streak to 12, beat Kraken 5-2

Kaapo Kakko had a goal and an assist, and Vince Dunn also scored for Seattle, which has lost three straight and fell two points behind Nashville for the final Western Conference wild-card spot. Joey Daccord stopped 23 shots.

Heinen opened the scoring 2:48 into the game before Severson made it 2-0 at 8:58 with a shot from the left circle — the 52nd goal by a Blue Jackets defenseman this season, setting a franchise record.

Olivier pushed it to 3-0 at 15:16 of the first before Dunn cut it to 3-1 late in the period.

Kakko’s power-play goal at 8:31 of the second pulled Seattle within one, but Johnson answered 62 seconds later and snapped a 12-game goal drought. Adam Fantilli’s assist extended his point streak to six games.

Sillinger added an empty-net goal with 2:26 remaining.

Eeli Tolvanen added an assist in his return for Seattle after missing two games with an upper-body injury. Jared McCann was a late scratch with a lower-body injury.

Up next

Kraken: Visit Florida on Tuesday.

Blue Jackets: Visit the New York Islanders on Sunday.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl