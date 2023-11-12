Blue Jackets enter matchup with the Rangers on losing streak

Columbus Blue Jackets (4-7-3, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (10-2-1, first in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -281, Blue Jackets +225; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets enter the matchup against the New York Rangers as losers of four in a row.

New York has a 1-1-0 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 10-2-1 record overall. The Rangers have a 4-1-0 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Columbus is 4-7-3 overall with a 1-3-0 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Blue Jackets have a 1-2-1 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The Blue Jackets won 5-3 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Kreider has nine goals and three assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has seven goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

Ivan Provorov has scored zero goals with nine assists for the Blue Jackets. Jack Roslovic has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 8-1-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 2-5-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Adam Fox: out (lower body), Jonathan Quick: day to day (upper body), Igor Shesterkin: day to day (undisclosed), Filip Chytil: out (upper-body).

Blue Jackets: Daniil Tarasov: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.