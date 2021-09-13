journal-news logo
X

Blue Jackets drop assistant coach who won't get vaccinated

news
36 minutes ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets say the team has replaced an assistant coach who declined to get a COVID-19 vaccination

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets said Monday that the team has replaced an assistant coach who declined to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Sylvain Lefebvre was replaced on coach Brad Larsen's staff by Steve McCarthy because “Lefebvre has decided not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and thus will not be able to perform the duties required of him given current NHL protocols,” according to a team statement.

NHL coaches and other team staff who closely interact with players are required to be fully vaccinated.

“While we are disappointed, we respect that this decision is a personal one for Sylvain and wish him well,” Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said.

Lefebvre, a former NHL defenseman and longtime coach in the American Hockey League, was added to the staff in July by Larsen, the former Blue Jackets assistant who replaced the fired John Tortorella.

McCarthy is a former NHL defenseman who was promoted from the Cleveland Monsters, the team's American Hockey League affiliate, for which he was an assistant coach.

“Steve has done a great job working with our young defensemen in Cleveland the past five years and is ready for this opportunity,” Larsen said.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Serious crash involving West Chester fire truck sends woman to hospital
2
Agenda indicates Lakota board will vote on settlement for former Lakota
3
Liberty Center sues business for never opening In the Game site there
4
Hamilton enters agreement for apartments, retail at historic mill site
5
10 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week, including Oktoberfest...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top