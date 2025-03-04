Blue Jackets bring win streak into matchup with the Lightning

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -178, Blue Jackets +148; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Tampa Bay Lightning trying to continue a four-game win streak.

Tampa Bay has gone 21-7-2 at home and 35-21-4 overall. The Lightning have a +54 scoring differential, with 211 total goals scored and 157 given up.

Columbus is 30-22-8 overall and 10-16-4 on the road. The Blue Jackets have conceded 195 goals while scoring 201 for a +6 scoring differential.

The teams match up Tuesday for the third time this season. The Lightning won 5-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Point has 32 goals and 30 assists for the Lightning. Brandon Hagel has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Kent Johnson has 20 goals and 22 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 8-1-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.