Blue Jackets bring win streak into matchup with the Islanders

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -132, Blue Jackets +109; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the New York Islanders seeking to prolong a four-game win streak.

New York has a 1-3-1 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 5-5-1 record overall. The Islanders have gone 1-1-1 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Columbus has a 7-4 record overall and a 1-2-0 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Blue Jackets have conceded 33 goals while scoring 37 for a +4 scoring differential.

Sunday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.