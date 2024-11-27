Blue Jackets bring win streak into game against the Canadiens

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -155, Canadiens +130; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Montreal Canadiens as winners of three straight games.

Columbus has gone 7-3-0 in home games and 9-9-2 overall. The Blue Jackets have a 1-2-2 record in games decided by one goal.

Montreal has a 2-6-1 record in road games and a 7-11-3 record overall. The Canadiens rank ninth in league play with 91 total penalties (averaging 4.3 per game).

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Canadiens won 5-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Monahan has seven goals and 13 assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has scored goals over the past 10 games.

Cole Caufield has 12 goals and five assists for the Canadiens. Jayden Struble has over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Canadiens: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.