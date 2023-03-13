Blue Jackets bring losing streak into matchup with the Sharks

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Blue Jackets won 5-3 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Karlsson has scored 20 goals with 64 assists for the Sharks. Logan Couture has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Kirill Marchenko has scored 16 goals with two assists for the Blue Jackets. Patrik Laine has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-4-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Jacob MacDonald: day to day (undisclosed), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Radim Simek: out (foot), Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper-body).

Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Sean Kuraly: out (oblique), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.