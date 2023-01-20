Blue Jackets bring losing streak into game against the Sharks

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has 12 goals and 30 assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Boqvist has five assists over the last 10 games.

Timo Meier has 26 goals and 20 assists for the Sharks. Tomas Hertl has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-8-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Sharks: 3-4-3, averaging 3.2 goals, six assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Carson Meyer: out (upper body), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Radim Simek: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.