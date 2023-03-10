X
Blue Jackets bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Blues

news
By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets aim to end their three-game losing streak when they play the St. Louis Blues

St. Louis Blues (27-31-5, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (20-37-7, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets aim to break their three-game skid when they take on the St. Louis Blues.

Columbus is 13-19-2 in home games and 20-37-7 overall. The Blue Jackets have given up 238 goals while scoring 166 for a -72 scoring differential.

St. Louis is 14-17-1 in road games and 27-31-5 overall. The Blues have gone 25-7-2 when scoring three or more goals.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Blues won 5-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has 15 goals and 40 assists for the Blue Jackets. Patrik Laine has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Jordan Kyrou has scored 26 goals with 31 assists for the Blues. Pavel Buchnevich has four goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-3-3, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Blues: 2-6-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Sean Kuraly: out (oblique), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (illness).

Blues: Jake Neighbours: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

