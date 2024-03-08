Blue Jackets beat Oilers 4-2 as McDavid gets 100th point of season for Edmonton

Connor McDavid got his 100th point of the season, Zach Hyman and Corey Perry scored and Calvin Pickard stopped 30 for the Oilers, who are second in the Pacific Division behind the Vancouver Canucks.

Columbus jumped on Edmonton early, late and often in the first period.

Olivier got the scoring started at 6:20 off a feed from Sean Kuraly.

Nylander made it 2-0 with 5:06 left in the period, scoring his fourth goal in three games since joining the Blue Jackets from Pittsburgh.

Vornkov capped the period with an unassisted score 27 seconds later for his 17 goal of the season, tying him for the NHL rookie lead.

Hyman needed just 1:11 of the second period to cut the lead to 3-1.

An assist by McDavid made him the sixth player in NHL history with at least seven seasons of 100 points and extended his streak to 13 games.

Perry got Edmonton within one, scoring a power-play goal at 12:08 of the third, with 19 seconds left in the Oilers' man advantage.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Visit Buffalo Saturday.

Blue Jackets: Host Nashville Saturday.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

