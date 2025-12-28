Blue Jackets' All-Star defenseman Zach Werenski placed on injured reserve

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Blue Jackets placed All-Star defenseman Zach Werenski on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 20 on Sunday.
Werenski, second in the league among defensemen in goals (14) and points (40), is considered day-to-day by Columbus after suffering a lower body injury late during the Dec. 20 game at the Anaheim Ducks. He is also second among all players in ice time, averaging 26:48 per game.
Forward Mathieu Olivier was activated off injured reserve after missing 13 games with an upper body injury that happened at Washington on Nov. 24. He has three goals and nine points in 23 games this season.
