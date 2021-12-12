Blakney scores 19, Dayton holds on to beat Hokies 62-57

Blakney scored the last five points in an 18-7 run to open the second half for Dayton's largest lead of 18. But the Flyers only had one field goal over roughly the next seven minutes as the Hokies rallied to within 52-47. Blakney hit a 3-pointer with two minutes to go for an eight-point lead and the Hokies could only get as close as five with eight seconds remaining.

The game was scoreless for the opening 4 1/2 minutes before the Hokies' Storm Murphy ended the drought. Dayton then went on a 19-7 run sparked by six points from Elijah Weaver off the bench. Blakney help the Flyers hold onto the lead with consecutive 3-pointers on his way to an 11-point first half with the Flyers leading 29-22.