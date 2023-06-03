Blake Perkins hits grand slam, Brewers hold off Reds for 10-8 win

The Reds (26-32) have dropped three in a row since a five-game win streak. They had 11 hits, 10 walks and nine steals, but were unable to overcome another shaky start by Graham Ashcraft (3-4).

The nine steals were the most for the team they swiped nine bags against the Dodgers in 1976 and one shy of the team record set in 1913 against St. Louis.

Perkins hit an RBI single in the second and then capped Milwaukee’s five-run third with a drive to right that gave the Brewers a 9-1 lead. Contreras’ seventh homer made it 10-3 in the fourth.

Ashcraft (3-4) was tagged for a career-high 10 runs in four innings. He allowed nine hits, struck out two and walked four while dropping to 1-3 in his last four starts.

India’s two-run single trimmed Cincinnati’s deficit to 10-6 in the eighth. Steer hit an RBI single in the ninth against Jake Cousins and pinch-hitter T.J. Hopkins managed a bases-loaded walk against Williams, bringing home another run.

But Williams then struck out Kevin Newman and McLain for his 10th save.

Rea allowed six hits, struck out five and walked three in his third straight win.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: Ruf has a right knee laceration, and Taylor is dealing with a right elbow strain.

Reds: OF TJ Friedl (left hamstring strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list, and LHP Nick Lodolo (left calf) was transferred to the 60-day IL.

UP NEXT

Brewers RHP Adrian Houser (1-1) is scheduled to face Reds RHP Ben Lively (3-2) on Sunday.

