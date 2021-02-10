Blackhawks face the Blue Jackets, look for 4th straight victory

In their last meeting on Jan. 31, Chicago won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with a plus-three in 10 games this season. Mattias Janmark has five goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Michael Del Zotto leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-eight in 14 games this season. Patrik Laine has three goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 6-1-3, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .944 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 2.6 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Connor Murphy: day to day (lower body), Ryan Carpenter: out (health and safety protocols).

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.