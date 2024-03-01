Blackhawks bring losing streak into game against the Blue Jackets

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks come into a matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets after losing five games in a row.

Chicago has a 15-40-5 record overall and an 11-16-4 record on its home ice. The Blackhawks have given up 212 goals while scoring 122 for a -90 scoring differential.

Columbus has a 9-14-6 record in road games and a 19-30-10 record overall. The Blue Jackets have a -46 scoring differential, with 171 total goals scored and 217 conceded.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Blue Jackets won the previous meeting 7-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Bedard has scored 17 goals with 23 assists for the Blackhawks. Philipp Kurashev has one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Boone Jenner has 18 goals and nine assists for the Blue Jackets. Dmitri Voronkov has scored five goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 1-6-3, averaging 1.8 goals, three assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Luke Philp: out (undisclosed), Taylor Hall: out for season (knee), Andreas Athanasiou: out (groin), Connor Murphy: out (lower body), Nikita Zaitsev: out (knee).

Blue Jackets: Kent Johnson: out (upper-body), Patrik Laine: out (collarbone), Adam Fantilli: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.