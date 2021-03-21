Bjorkstrand scores in SO, Blue Jackets rally past Carolina

Jones tied the game with 28.4 seconds left in regulation. He had two goals, including the overtime winner, when the teams met two nights earlier.

Foegele scored with 4:13 remaining in the third period to put Carolina back on top. Foegele dove between Merzlikins and Columbus defenseman David Savard and knocked the puck into the net.

Hamilton’s assist on the play pushed his points streak to 11 games, marking the longest active string in the NHL.

Svechnikov, who produced his first goal in seven games, opened the scoring with his first even-strength goal since Feb. 16.

The Blue Jackets pulled even 39 seconds into the second period. Bjorkstrand’s shot bounced around before going off Hamilton’s skate and into the net.

The Blue Jackets have played in five straight games that have gone beyond regulation.

THIS IS THE YEAR

Reimer’s record dipped to 12-4-1 this season. That includes a 2-0-1 mark against the Blue Jackets.

Until this year, Reimer was just 2-8-2 all-time vs. Columbus.

KEEPING UP WITH JONES

Jones has three of his four goals this season during a two-game stretch across three nights in Raleigh.

The defenseman hadn’t scored in any of his previous career 27 outings against the Hurricanes.

Jones was called for a high-sticking penalty in overtime that led to Carolina’s power play.

UP NEXT

The teams meet twice next week. Columbus heads for its only two home games during an eight-game stretch with matchups with the Hurricanes on Monday and Thursday nights.

Carolina Hurricanes center Morgan Geekie (67) and left wing Steven Lorentz (78) struggle for possession of the puck with Columbus Blue Jackets forward Ryan MacInnis (49) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90), of Latvia, blocks a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

Columbus Blue Jackets center Max Domi (16) and Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88), of the Czech Republic, chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37), of Russia, reacts after scoring against Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 20, 2021. Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) looks on. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) and Columbus Blue Jackets center Jack Roslovic (96) chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28), of Denmark, chases the puck against Carolina Hurricanes left wing Brock McGinn (23) and defenseman Brady Skjei (76) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome