Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation travels to Ukraine

news
11 minutes ago
Seven U.S. senators are in Ukraine to meet with that country’s president and other officials

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Seven U.S. senators are in Ukraine to meet with that country’s president and other officials.

The bipartisan delegation consists of four Democrats — Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, Chris Murphy, Amy Klobuchar and Richard Blumenthal — and three Republicans — Rob Portman, Kevin Cramer and Roger Wicker.

Members said they will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to Ukraine as it tries to solidify its democracy while facing an increasingly belligerent Russia.

“Our bipartisan congressional delegation sends a clear message to the global community: the United States stands in unwavering support of our Ukrainian partners to defend their sovereignty and in the face of persistent Russian aggression,” said Shaheen, Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation.

In Other News
1
Her mission: Knocking down barriers for people of color
2
List: MLK Day events in Butler County
3
BCRTA picks up slack after county veterans board forced to cancel...
4
Playing the Sorg Opera House ‘a little surreal’ for Butler County band
5
Things to do: ’90s band at the Hard Rock Casino, a fashion show and...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top