Bipartisan bill seeks to reduce use of cash bail for release

Personal recognizance bonds, which don't require cash bail, should also be the baseline for release as long as defendants are guaranteed to appear for future hearings and public safety isn't endangered, under the bill introduced earlier this week by GOP Sens. Rob McColley of Napoleon and Steve Huffman of Tipp City.

Rep. David Leland, a Columbus Democrat, says a proposed companion bill in the Ohio House already has 45 sponsors and co-sponsors, Gongwer News Service reported.