Bills show resilience in overcoming mistakes, injuries by dominating Steelers

Buffalo (8-4) still faces an uphill climb to catch division-leading New England. But the Bills kept pace to stay in contention in a tightly packed AFC playoff race that features 10 teams at .500 or better.

“They knew this would be a challenge, and they rose to the occasion,” coach Sean McDermott said.

There was the sight of quarterback Josh Allen going facemask to facemask with hulking Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward. Or what about Alec Anderson and Ryan Van Demark — backup tackles thrust into starting roles because of injuries — rushing to Allen’s defense after what could have been deemed a late hit from linebacker Patrick Queen.

On defense, edge rusher Joey Bosa bloodied quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ nose on a strip-sack that led to Christian Benford’s 17-yard return for the go-ahead touchdown.

And then there was Buffalo’s running game trampling the Steelers time and time again with what was essentially a combination of the same two plays — James Cook bouncing runs to the right, and Cook and backup Ray Davis bursting up the middle.

It was the type of outing that could potentially serve as a launching point in finally cementing Buffalo's identity. At a time the Bills could have easily made excuses over a thin, injury-depleted roster, they instead leaned into their strengths with a team-like approach.

Buffalo’s 249 yards rushing were the most gained at Pittsburgh in 50 years. And the defense limited the Steelers to 166 yards offense, 58 rushing and 10 first downs.

The question is whether the Bills can build off the performance, something that has escaped them during a midseason funk in which they’ve now won four of eight.

Just when it appeared Buffalo had righted its season with convincing wins over Carolina and Kansas City, the team regressed in losses at Miami and Houston. The loss to the Texans was especially worrisome given how the Bills offense was pushed around, with Allen sacked a career-high eight times.

Ten days later, the Bills pushed back and after the offense finally managed to clean up its mistakes following two giveaways in the first half against Pittsburgh. Buffalo closed the game with four straight scoring drives.

“Yeah, early on, we want to change that,” Allen said, referring to the turnovers. “Just making sure we’re better in that and understanding when we can protect the ball and move the ball and not hurt ourselves that we can be a really, really good team.”

He and the Bills have five more weeks to prove it.

What’s working

A Cook-led running game. Buffalo has topped 200 yards rushing four times this season — matching the team’s combined total spanning 2022-24, including playoffs. The Bills are 6-1 when Cook tops 100 yards this season.

What needs help

Protecting the ball. The Bills have combined for 11 turnovers over their past four outings and 17 total. They're 2-4 when committing two or more turnovers in a game this season.

Stock up

Joe Brady. Credit the offensive coordinator for sticking with the run game on a blustery day and in the face of a Steelers aggressive pass rush. Brady mixed in enough short and quick passes to keep Pittsburgh on its heels.

Stock down

PK Matt Prater. Though good on both field-goal attempts, the 19th-year kicker missed an extra-point attempt in his second straight outing, and third time this season. Prater was signed in September after Tyler Bass (hip/groin) was placed on IR. McDermott on Monday revealed Bass had surgery last week and will miss the remainder of the season.

Injuries

Bosa did not return after hurting his hamstring in the second half, further depleting a defensive line missing edge rushers Michael Hoecht and Landon Jackson, and starting tackle Ed Oliver. TE Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) has a chance to return after missing his third game. LT Dion Dawkins remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, while RT Spencer Brown (right shoulder) is improving, McDermott said.

Key number

41:59 — Buffalo’s time of possession was the most in a regulation road game in team history, and most in a regulation game since the Bills set a team record of 42:53 in a 34-3 home win over the New York Jets in 1989.

Next steps

Don’t let down in preparing to host Joe Burrow and the Bengals (4-8), who beat Baltimore on Thanksgiving.

